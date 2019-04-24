The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Allen Jules Gaccione, of Milrose Avenue, Westerly, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was 40.
Born in Westerly he was the beloved son of Linda Sue Gaccione and Michael Serpa, both of Westerly.
Allen worked as a Seafood Manager for McQuades Marketplace for many years. He was also an avid NASCAR, football and baseball fan.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his son Ashton Gaccione, whom he loved dearly, his brother David Goldberg and sisters, Julie Serpa, Kelly Serpa and Am Serpa, all of Westerly; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Allen was predeceased by his brother Michael Gaccione and grandparents, Nunzio and Margaret Gaccione and Jules and Josephine Serpa.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Friday from 10:30am-11:30am. A graveside funeral service will follow at 12:30pm at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
