Alma M. Rhodes, 96, a lifelong resident of Westerly, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 4th 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Rodney C. Rhodes and Edith M. Rhodes. Alma attended Westerly Schools graduating from high school in 1941 and was named the Westerly Schoolgirl Athlete of 1941.
After graduation she commenced a career in banking retiring from Bank of America in 1990 as a Commercial Loan Assistant. Alma was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Pius X Church serving the parish in various positions over the years, most recently as a Trustee.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by five brothers, Rodney C. Rhodes Jr, Raymond G. Rhodes, Norman V. Rhodes, Thomas A. Rhodes Sr., William J. Rhodes II and two sisters, Edith M. Rhodes and Helen (Rhodes) Werner.
The family would like thank the staff at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home for their care and compassion for Alma.
Visiting hours are omitted, per Alma's wishes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on 10am on Wednesday at St Pius X Church, Westerly. Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Cemetery following the Service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius X Church, 45 Elm St., Westerly, RI 02891.
Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 6, 2019