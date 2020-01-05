|
Alonzo S. Wilkinson Jr. also know as Lonnie or Al age 91 passed away on December 27, 2019 in Gloucester, VA. He was born in North Stonington, CT on 1/7/1928 to Mary Spezeske and Alonzo S. Wilkinson Sr. He resided in Uncasville before moving to VA in 2004.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Sommer Wilkinson, his children Jeffrey Wilkinson of Uncasville and Amy Miller(Raymond) of Newport News, VA, his grandchildren Jared Norton and Kaleigh Miller, also of Newport News, VA and his beloved dog Snoopy.
Al was a graduate of Stonington High School and Boston University. He served in the US Army. From an early age he worked with his father in the excavating business and later owned his own business. He retired from General Dynamics, working as a crane operator.
He was an avid animal lover, and many homeless cats and dogs found their forever home with him. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and pets, watching Uconn womens' basketball and attending church. He was strong in his religious beliefs and enjoyed political debating with anyone up for the challenge.
He was predeceased by his sisters Audrey Ward(Richard) and Norma Quattromani(Francis), brother Ronald(Diane) and nephews Francis Quattromani Jr., Michael McDonough and niece Candice Ward. He is survived by sisters Deborah Moore(Terry), Beverly Nuttall(Albert), Jean Balish(Thomas), Dawn Ackley(Calvin) Gayle Smith, brother and sister in law Carl and Carol Sommer as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visiting hour will be held on Friday, January 10, from 10-11 am at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
Memorial donations may be made to Animal Aid Society 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton Va, 23666 or to the Salvation Army 7057 Linda Circle, Hayes VA 23072.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020