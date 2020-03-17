|
Amy B. Bourdeau
Funeral services in remembrance of the late Amy B. Bourdeau, formerly of Weymouth, MA, which were scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to be observed at Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, MA at 11:00AM have now been canceled, due to an abundance of caution with respect to the coronavirus. A private interment will take place at the convenience of Amy's family, in St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA at a later date. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, entrusted with the arrangements. www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 17, 2020