Amy B. Bourdeau

Amy B. Bourdeau Obituary
Amy B. Bourdeau
Funeral services in remembrance of the late Amy B. Bourdeau, formerly of Weymouth, MA, which were scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to be observed at Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, MA at 11:00AM have now been canceled, due to an abundance of caution with respect to the coronavirus. A private interment will take place at the convenience of Amy's family, in St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA at a later date. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, entrusted with the arrangements. www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
