Ana Elena Vega, 93, of Spruce St., Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Veracruz, Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Elena P. and David Vega Moreno.
Ana worked as a secretary for the Laborer's International Union of North America for many years.
She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, especially Estela Sarmiento Vega with whom she made her home.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 30, 2019