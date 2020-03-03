|
|
Angela (Miceli) Smith, 80, of Watch Hill Road, Westerly, RI, beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was a rare gem and left us on Leap Day, commonly referred to as "leap of kindness" day in recent years. How appropriate as there was nobody with more generosity and selflessness.
The fun-loving Sicilian known for her colorful wardrobe full of sequins, feathers and furs, was always the life of the party… first on the dance floor and last to leave.
As a person of great faith, Angie was a communicant and lector at St. Clare's Church. Forty years ago, she battled and beat breast cancer. Her resiliency was incredible, suffering quietly she never let the cancer get in her way. As a survivor, she worked to bring words of encouragement to many women who shared the same hardship. In recent years, the cancer relapsed, and she remained fearless with her fight.
Angie was a dynamic woman with boundless energy. This "living legend" of Westerly spent nearly three decades of her time, talent, and financial support to community events, scholarship programs, and fundraisers. A past President of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, first female President of the Westerly Lion's Club, and a board member of the Dante Society, Angie's passion was WESTERLY. Through her tremendous volunteer service, she helped raise thousands of dollars to the organizations she supported. Forever remembered as the "Duck Lady" at the Annual Duck Race, an active participant of the Virtual Arts Festival and a main reason the Westerly 350th year-long birthday extravaganza was so successful.
As a symbol of her tremendous volunteer work, Angie was recognized for countless awards. To name a few; she was a recipient of the Lion's Club prestigious Melvin Jones Award, the Chamber of Commerce Key Award, and the Westerly Armory Community Service Award. She was a past Westerly Citizen of the Year and most recently the 2019 Athena Award Winner.
Angie was the Office Administrator at the Westerly Medical Center for over 42 years and a real estate broker for 48 years. During which time, she developed incredible friendships with many of her colleagues.
When Angie was not working or volunteering you could find her at the Westerly Yacht Club where she was a lifetime member with her husband Arthur. She lit up the room with her smile and sparkles, spending most nights dancing with her many good friends. She lived life to the fullest and often shared her words of wisdom; "LIFE SHOULD BE FUN, FOR WITHOUT FUN THERE IS NO LIFE".
Angie was the only child of Sarah and Paul Miceli. She is survived by her loving children, Dean (Barbara) Smith and Kelly (Mitchel) Levcowich, and predeceased by her daughter Cheryl (Jon) Mayhew.
She adored her nine grandchildren; Nicholas (Lindsay), Ryan and Kyle Smith, Katie (Andrew) Mikkelsen, Jill (Nico) Alviani, Erika Levcowich, Griffin, Hunter and Samantha Mayhew and two great grandchildren, Oliver and Thea.
Angie is survived by her sister-in-law's, Deanna Lancer, Maureen Smith, Ann Smith (wife of Herbert Smith), Ann Smith (wife of Richard Smith), Susan Latz, Una Smith and her brother in law, Gary Latz. She was predeceased by brother-in-law's Robert Lancer, Herbert Smith, Robert Smith, Richard Smith, and David Dereski. She also leaves behind many, many close friends and relatives.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 3-7 pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St, Westerly, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Avenue, Misquamicut on Friday, March 6, at 10 am. There is no procession from the funeral home to the church. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. Donations in Angela's memory may be made to Ocean Community Chamber Foundation, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly, RI 02891 or any other organization of their choice. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 3, 2020