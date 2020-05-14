Angelo "Chick" Chicoria, 91, of Dixon St. Westerly, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Sunday May 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Mildred (Dorrington) Chicoria for 43 years.
Chick worked as a painter for the Westerly School Dept. for years until his retirement. He was a life member of the Bocce Club and was proud to have been active and playing Bocce into his 91st year. Chick enjoyed coaching Little League baseball for over 20 years. Known as an exceptional athlete, he was very active in many sporting events and leagues over the years including bowling, golf and horseshoes. He was also known to be a very talented artist and an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
He will be deeply missed by his son Bill Chicoria and wife Maureen, son Ken Chicoria and wife Elaine and daughter Lori Antoch and husband David. He also leaves his dear sister Mamie Gaccione; seven grandchildren, Shelly (Jay) McGlinsey, Lucas Chicoria, Alyssa (Josh) Miner, Michael Chicoria, Katie (Carl) Hjerpe, Corey Antoch and Caitlin Antoch; nine great- grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Chick was predeceased by ten siblings, Margaret, Eleanor, Lucy, Rose, Florence, Carmella, Charles, Louis, Frank and Natale. He was also predeceased by his longtime companion Anna Serra.
His family was so important to him that his last words to his three children were "…to love and take care of each other."
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, Mr. Chicoria's funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 14, 2020.