Ann (Keep) Brown, 78, of Mystic, CT wife of the late Nelson Duke Brown died August 19, 2019 at the Avalon Health Center in Mystic.
Born in Plainfield, NJ she was the daughter of the late Henry Keep Jr. and Virginia (Holden) Keep and lived in Mystic for 50 years.
Ann was an accomplished & talented Artist and was a member of the Mystic Arts Assoc. She loved sailing, enjoyed her trips to the beach and was an avid dog lover. She was also an active volunteer for many years at the Mystic Seaport & the Mystic Aquarium.
She is survived by her two sons, Kerry Brown and his wife, Lisa, of Madison, CT and Kirk Brown and his wife, Ann, of New Roads, LA; a sister, Susan Sinclair and her husband, Scudder, of Fishers Island; three grandchildren, Erica Kimball and her husband, Michael and Grace & Gillian Brown; two great-grandchildren, Skye & Ronan and two nephews, Chip & Scudder Sinclair.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, September 28th at 1:30 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Todd Wilkins Sailing Scholarship Fund, checks should be made out to the Mystic Seaport 75 Greenmanville Ave. Mystic, CT. 06355.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019