The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann (Keep) Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann (Keep) Brown Obituary
Ann (Keep) Brown, 78, of Mystic, CT wife of the late Nelson Duke Brown died August 19, 2019 at the Avalon Health Center in Mystic.
Born in Plainfield, NJ she was the daughter of the late Henry Keep Jr. and Virginia (Holden) Keep and lived in Mystic for 50 years.
Ann was an accomplished & talented Artist and was a member of the Mystic Arts Assoc. She loved sailing, enjoyed her trips to the beach and was an avid dog lover. She was also an active volunteer for many years at the Mystic Seaport & the Mystic Aquarium.
She is survived by her two sons, Kerry Brown and his wife, Lisa, of Madison, CT and Kirk Brown and his wife, Ann, of New Roads, LA; a sister, Susan Sinclair and her husband, Scudder, of Fishers Island; three grandchildren, Erica Kimball and her husband, Michael and Grace & Gillian Brown; two great-grandchildren, Skye & Ronan and two nephews, Chip & Scudder Sinclair.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, September 28th at 1:30 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Todd Wilkins Sailing Scholarship Fund, checks should be made out to the Mystic Seaport 75 Greenmanville Ave. Mystic, CT. 06355.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now