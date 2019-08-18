The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
WESTERLY - Ann Marie Campbell, 69, of Westerly, Rhode Island, died peacefully on August 15, 2019 with her children by her side.

Ann was the daughter of the late Earl and Marie Smith and grew up in Pawcatuck, CT. She is survived by her three children, JoAnn Kilpatrick of Massachusetts, Mark Campbell and his wife Kaitlyn of New Hampshire, and Michael Campbell of California; her grandchildren, Quinn Kilpatrick, Fiona Campbell and Joseph Campbell; her sister, Sandra Andaloro, and her brother, Earl Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of thirty-eight years, John Campbell, her brother, Thomas Smith, and her granddaughter, Harlow Campbell.

A graduate of Stonington High School, Ann earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Rhode Island.

She went on to earn her master's degree from Connecticut College, and she counted among her dearest, lifelong friends the women in her master's group. She touched many lives as an elementary school teacher in the Stonington Public School system, spending some of her most treasured years teaching at West Broad Street School. She maintained a household where her children's friends were always welcomed with open arms. She loved to travel, read, decorate her beautiful home, spend time with family and friends, and her greatest joy was being a devoted grandmother.

Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly on Monday, August 19th from 4:00-6:30pm. Funeral service and burial are private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome. com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Ann's name to at https://www.stjude. org/donate.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
