Anna L. Kenyon


1944 - 2019
Anna L. Kenyon Obituary
Anna L. Kenyon, 75, of Hope Valley, RI, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side, on November 16, 2019. Born July 5, 1944, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Anna is survived by her husband Frank R. Kenyon, Sr., of 60 wonderful years and her ten children Cindy, Margaret, Helen, Chris-tine, Nancy, Kenneth, Keith, Richard, Frank and Evan; her 35 grandchil-dren, 41 great grandchil-dren and many sisters and brothers. Calling hours will be held on No-vember 30, 2019 from 2-4pm at S.R. Avery Fu-neral home, 3A Bank Street, Hope Valley RI 02832, with a gathering immediately following at Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road, Bradford, RI 02808
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 23, 2019
