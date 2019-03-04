|
Anna M. LaMotte, 67, of Westerly, beloved wife for 37 years of Stephen C. LaMotte, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Westerly Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene & Mary Bilby and her son Stephen C. LaMotte, Jr. In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by her adored children and their spouses, Anthony (Heather) Viteritto, Sonya Viteritto, Christina (Greg) Lallo and Joshua (Lindsey) LaMotte; and the highlight of her life, her nine grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Chariho Southern Baptist Church, 80 Alton-Bradford Road, Bradford, RI. For online condolences go to gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
