|
|
Annabel Paul (Evans) Sherwood, 91, of Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, December 17, 2019.
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late C. Wistar and Helen Evans.
She graduated Atlantic City High School and Scudder Collver School, New York City. She became the Director of Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Madison county, New York and was instrumental in acquiring the federal grant sponsored by Cornell University for the first rural RSVP in the United States.
She was an active elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, New York and Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Among volunteer activities were the League of Women Voters and Garden Club in Cazenovia, 20 years of service as courier volunteer at The Westerly Hospital and docent at Babcock Smith House Museum in Westerly.
She is survived by son E. Corning Davis IV and daughter Sally Davis D'Arcangelo and husband Vance; grandchildren, Gregory B. Davis, M.D. and wife Heather, Mitchell Davis, and Bridgette Annabel D'Arcangelo; and great grandsons, Chase, Colt and Cage.
She was divorced from Joel Robinson Davis after 22 years of marriage. She is the widow of Robert Merriam Sherwood.
There are no visiting hours. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Contributions in Annabel's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Cazenovia, New York, Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian and Babcock Smith House Museum, Westerly.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019