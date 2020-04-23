|
|
Anne Katherine (Johnson) Schnell, 88, of West Simsbury, passed away April 20, 2020 at home. Born in Union City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Sven and Katherine (Hansen) Johnson. She was raised in Dumont New Jersey, attended local schools, and graduated from Dumont High School. She went on to earn a BA in Psychology from Drew University. It was here she met her late husband, Reverend Dr. Phillip O. Schnell. Her husband's ministry took them from Madison, NJ., to Purdy's, North Salem, and Golden's Bridge, New York. From there Beacon, NY, Setauket, NY, Bristol, CT, Newburgh NY, and finally to Newington United Methodist Church.
Together, Dr. Schnell, and Anne, took courses in leading trips with educational opportunities to the Holy Land and enjoyed leading many ecumenical trips to various places in the world of religious significance.
Anne was an avid fan of Shutterfly, she enjoyed soliciting pictures from her children and putting together the yearly family calendar. She loved to bake and cook and socialize with family and friends.
Anne and Phillip retired to Westerly RI in 1998 before moving to West Simsbury CT in 2013.
She is survived by her sons; Phillip A. Schnell of Southington, Robert L. Schnell and his wife Martha of Mt. Vernon, NY; her daughters; Linda A. Torrey of Strafford, VT and Amy Bobinski and her husband Len of West Simsbury; her grandchildren; George Hill of VT, Lenny Bobinski of W. Simsbury, Skyler Bobinski of West Simsbury, Jodee Adams of NC; and Kim Kosiorek of New Britain; her great-grandchildren; Ashlee Santoro, Meagan Barrette, Brandon Barrette, Joshua Barrette and Jakub Kosiorek.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, her daughter-in-law; Sandra Schnell and her grandchild; Paul Barrette. A memorial service for Anne will be held at a later date at Simsbury United Methodist Church. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 23, 2020