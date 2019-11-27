|
|
Anne M. (Bauerle) Hamelin, beloved wife of John P. Hamelin, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at her home on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 76.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of Giemma (Felicetti) Bauerle of Westerly and the late George J. Bauerle, Jr.
Anne worked as an Office Manager for Gary Eichorn, DDS & prior to that as a pharmacy tech at Rite Aid (Brooks Pharmacy) and was a communicant of St. Pius X Church. She was a member of the women's auxiliary of the Calabrese Society and an avid Red Sox fan. She loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandson, Adam.
She leaves her loving husband John; daughter Laurie A. (Tate) Pacecca and husband Robert of Pawcatuck; two brothers, George J. Bauerle, III and wife Michelle of Westerly and David F. Bauerle and wife Jayne of Richmond; her grandson Adam G. Pacecca of New York City; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Karen M. Tate.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10am
at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Heartfelt thanks to the Westerly Hospital ER, Westerly Ambulance, Westerly Police, Father Ray, Father Michael, & Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity or your choice and be kind to someone every day.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 27, 2019