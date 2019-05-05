Anne M. Murphy, long-time resident of Stonington, CT, and former resident of New Canaan, CT, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 88. Born in Mineola, Long Island, New York, to Peter and Bridget ("Bridie") Matthews, Anne was an accomplished and bright woman, receiving her diploma in Merchandising from Southern Seminary and Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia. She later married Gerald Murphy, and went on to have three children, Dianne, Bridia and Matthew. She loved to travel and was fortunate to have seen much of the world with her husband, family and friends. Known as "Lala" or "Lolly" by some close to her, Anne was active in the tennis, bridge and art community, and could often be found painting, playing bridge with friends, or hosting others at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Bridia Murphy, grandson Ryan Murphy, granddaughter, Laura Leach and son-in-law, Benson Briggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, brother and two children: Matthew and Dianne Murphy.

A Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Main St. in Stonington, CT. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church Pawcatuck, 60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck, CT. 06379 or to the ASPCA. Published in The Westerly Sun on May 5, 2019