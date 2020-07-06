Anne Marie F. (Thibault) Madden, 84, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was the wife for over 50 years to the late Frank Madden.
Born in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Thibault.
She enjoyed knitting and was a great cook who enjoyed doting on her children and grandchildren.
Anne Marie will be dearly missed by her six children, Susan Talbot (Carl) of Delaware, Raymond Madden (Cathy) of Tennessee, Doris DeSouza (Steve) of Charlestown, RI, Larry Madden (Steve) of Worcester, MA, William Madden (Laura) also of Charlestown, RI and Gary Madden (Noreen) of Richmond, RI; a brother Roland Thibault of Somerset, MA; eight grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Ann Marie was predeceased by her daughter Anna Louise Madden; and her grandson Gary Madden, Jr.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the instructions. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com