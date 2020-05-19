Anne Marie McCormick Davis died peacefully at the Royal Health Group Westerly on May 16, 2020. Her husband David G. Davis predeceased her in 2006.
She was born in Westerly to the late James W. McCormick, Sr. and Marion McCormick.
Anne was a graduate of St. Michael School in Pawcatuck, CT, Elmhurst Convent of the Sacred Heart in Providence, RI and Manhattanville College in New York with the class of 1950.
She worked for many years with her parents and brother at the family business, McCormick's Department Store on the bridge in downtown Westerly, RI.
Anne is survived by her three children, Julie Gulino and her husband Gregg of Pawcatuck, CT, Joanne Turano of Troy, VT and John L. Turano of Revere, MA. She is also survived by her brother James W. McCormick, Jr. and his wife Joan, and sister-in-law Karin McCormick, all of Watch Hill, RI. She was predeceased by her brother John L. McCormick.
Also surviving are three grandsons, Jeremy, Nathan and Kevin Sarault; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Evan and Ethan.
Anne's family would like to thank the staff at Royal Westerly for the wonderful care she received during her three year stay there. Also thank you to Hope Health during her final days.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Saint Michael Capital Campaign, 60 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck, CT, 06379 in Anne's memory.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 19, 2020.