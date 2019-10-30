|
Annie M. (Morton) Mitchell, 88, of Garden St. Pawcatuck, CT died peacefully on Thursday October 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Maurice Mitchell.
Born in Maysville, N.C. on March 23, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Freeman and Carrie (Ramsey) Morton.
Anne worked at the former American Velvet for many years before retiring.
She was a member of the Evangelist Temple Church in Pawcatuck. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and playing the slot machines at the casino.
Beside her loving and caring husband she will be sadly missed by her children; Judy Engle of Niantic, CT, Donald Collins and Jerry Collins both of North Carolina. She was the loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 8. She also leaves her sisters; Sadie Bott of NY, Laura Cannon of FL, Betty Salter of N.C. and Becky Carter of N.C.
A celebration of Annie's life will be held on Thursday October 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Evangel Temple Full Gospel Church, 11 Cleveland St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379. Calling hours are respectfully omitted
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019