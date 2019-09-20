|
|
Annunziato "Nunzio" Siciliano, beloved husband of Emilia (DeBartolo) Siciliano, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the age of 85.
Born in Acri, Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Maria Siciliano.
Nunzio served in the Italian Army before coming to America in 1965 looking to provide a better life for his family. He worked for Wyman Gordon (formerly Arwood) for over 33 years until his retirement in 1999. He was also a communicant of St. Pius X Church. Nunzio enjoyed landscaping and gardening in the summer and mushrooming and making homemade wine every fall. He was an avid Boston Bruins and Red Sox fan.
Most important to Nunzio was his family and he will be dearly missed by his wife Emilia and their two children, Salvatore Siciliano and his wife Deanna of Shrewsbury, MA and Maria Janes and her husband Duane of Westerly; and five grandchildren, Christian, David, Elise, Emilia and Michael.
In addition, Nunzio leaves five siblings and their spouses, Giuseppe and Emma Siciliano, Serafina and Giuseppe Scaramuzzo of Acri, Italy; Angelo and Rita Siciliano of Philadelphia, PA; Francesco and Nancy Siciliano, Mario and Maria Siciliano of Westerly; and several nephews and nieces. Nunzio was predeceased by an infant brother, sister Annina Ritacco, nephew Salvatore Siciliano and niece Ann Marie Raiche.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6 pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly on Monday at 10 am. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Interment will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019