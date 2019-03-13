Anthony F. Sisco, Jr., 87, of Westerly, passed peacefully in his home on Monday evening, March 11, 2019, with loved ones by his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret (Serra) Sisco, on October 1, 2018. He is survived by his brother, Francis A. (Barbara) Sisco of Westerly; his sister, Maria Maynard of Westerly; his four children, Lisa Germaine of Watervliet, NY, Ann Sisco of Westerly, Anthony F (Meg) Sisco III of Westerly, and Dean (Jacqueline) Sisco of Royal Oak, MI; his five grandchildren, Caroline and Emilee Sisco, and Cory, Cameron, and Christian Germaine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Anthony was born in Westerly to Antonio and Mary (Comforti) Sisco. He graduated from Westerly High School in 1949, where he played varsity baseball and basketball and was part of the 1948 State Championship basketball team. He remained close to many of his high school teammates throughout his life. Anthony attended Rhode Island State College, which then became the University of Rhode Island, and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In 1954, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and the Army ROTC grade of 2nd Lieutenant. He served two years in the Army 39th Infantry Regiment, stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado, and was honorably discharged with the grade of 1st Lieutenant in 1957. He then started working as an accountant at General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division, in Groton, CT, where he stayed before retiring in 1994. Anthony also received his MBA from the University of New Haven in 1977. He was a former member of the Westerly Community Credit Union Board of Directors and a member of the National Association of Accountants. He was an avid bowler, who proudly scored a perfect 300 game in 2008. Anthony was a devout Catholic, serving in the local Knights of Columbus, Narragansett Council #21, for a number of years, including time as Grand Knight.

Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was marrying the love of his life, Margaret, in 1965 and starting a family. He loved taking his children fishing on Chapman's Pond, teaching them how to play baseball, and packing the family station wagon for summer road trips. He could often be found in his workshop building or fixing something. Anthony was a quiet man who enjoyed spending time with his family and doting on his grandchildren. He was a longtime fan of baseball legend, Joe DiMaggio, and country music great, Johnny Cash.

Anthony's family would like to thank the extraordinary home health care workers who have been like family and helped to make his last year one full of laughter, love, and happiness, especially Nancy, Madisyn, Amanda, Anita, and Tina as well as Jackie, Anna, Trish, Hannah, Jocylin, Heather, Tessa, Cierra, and Susan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's name may be made to Knights of Columbus, Narragansett Council # 21, c/o St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St, Westerly, RI, 02891.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly on Friday from 4-7 pm. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019