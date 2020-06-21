Anthony J. "A.J." Morrone, III, beloved husband of Linda (Martin) Morrone, of Langworthy Road, Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Anthony J., Jr. and Elizabeth (Hermes) Morrone.
AJ worked as a Yacht Painter for many years in the Westerly, Mystic & Stonington areas. Before retiring he worked at Foxwoods Casino. AJ was also an avid Wood Boat and Car Model builder. His wit and sarcasm will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife Linda, he leaves behind two children, Maria "Mia" Morgan and husband Ken of Thousand Oaks, CA and Anthony J. "Joe" Morrone, IV and wife Kate of East Hampton, CT; three siblings, Diane Cofoni of Succasunna, NJ, and Gary Morrone and Edward Morrone, both of Westerly. AJ is also survived by his three grandchildren, Zo? and Zane Morgan and Jake Morrone as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral service and burial are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.