Anthony J. "A.J." Morrone, III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. "A.J." Morrone, III, beloved husband of Linda (Martin) Morrone, of Langworthy Road, Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Anthony J., Jr. and Elizabeth (Hermes) Morrone.
AJ worked as a Yacht Painter for many years in the Westerly, Mystic & Stonington areas. Before retiring he worked at Foxwoods Casino. AJ was also an avid Wood Boat and Car Model builder. His wit and sarcasm will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife Linda, he leaves behind two children, Maria "Mia" Morgan and husband Ken of Thousand Oaks, CA and Anthony J. "Joe" Morrone, IV and wife Kate of East Hampton, CT; three siblings, Diane Cofoni of Succasunna, NJ, and Gary Morrone and Edward Morrone, both of Westerly. AJ is also survived by his three grandchildren, Zo? and Zane Morgan and Jake Morrone as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral service and burial are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank H. Bliven Jr.
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved