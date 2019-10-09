|
Anthony P. Manfredi, Sr, 80, of East Greenwich and formerly of Westerly, R.I. passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Westerly, R.I. on May 31, 1939, to Angelo and Cungetta (Montaldo) Manfredi.
Anthony is survived by his Live in Companion of many years, Barbara Chamberlain, Son Anthony Manfredi Jr and Melissa Rosen of Mystic, CT. and Daughter Dawn Choquette and Troy Grant of Westerly, R.I. He has a grandson Christopher Manfredi of Ft Myers, FL. He was predeceased by his wife, Judy (Wills) Manfredi; three brothers, Pat Manfredi, Joe Manfredi and Andy Manfred; two sisters Margaret Barbone and Stella Seidel.
Anthony was a Superintendent with the Town of Westerly Highway Department, Prior to being promoted to superintendent, he was a laborer and could be found replacing most sidewalks within the Town of Westerly. His passion for concrete and making sidewalks safe within the Town of Westerly was very evident after seeing the work that he did. At a very young age, Tony started playing drums and later became a drummer for a few local bands. Early in his career, he formed "The Rhythm Rockers" wearing candy stripe shirts and black pants. Then he went on to play with the band called "The Interludes". After these two bands, he formed "The We Three Trio" and finally finished with the Band called "My Way". All of the bands made many Brides happy with their music at their weddings and special events. While playing with the "We Three Trio", and just four years into it, the band made a recording in New York City with two hits: "Perigee" and "Love is on my mind".
When not at work or sitting behind a drum set, he enjoyed drawing, specifically Cartoon Characters and scenic apertures. His drawings were detailed, precisely cut out of wood and painted to finish off the masterpiece.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI from 4:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St. Westerly, RI. All are invited to meet at the funeral home beginning at 9am to follow in procession. Burial to follow at the family plot in Saint Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Ln. Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 9, 2019