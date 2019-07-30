|
Antonietta (Sposato) Cherenzia, 87, of Ashaway Road, Westerly, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband, James Cherenzia. Mrs. Cherenzia is survived by her son, James J. Cherenzia (wife Elizabeth) of Westerly, her son, Joseph N. Cherenzia (wife Mary) of Charlestown, her son, Anthony M. Cherenzia of Westerly and her daughter, Nancy M. Cherenzia of Westerly, her grandsons, Nicholas Cherenzia and Anthony Larson and her great-grandsons, Domenic and Derek Larson. She was also pre-deceased by two sisters Santa and Assunta of Italy.
Mrs. Cherenzia was born in Acri, Province of Cosenza, Italy on November 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Gennaro and Nancy (Bruno) Sposato.
Antonietta was married and immigrated to this country in 1959. She was a homemaker her entire life and dedicated to her family. She also loved to travel, go to church, play bingo, cook and make soupy. But most of all, she was proud of and loved her family. She was also a devoted communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. A calling hour will take place on the morning of the mass from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go towww.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 30 to July 31, 2019