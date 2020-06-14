Antonio "Ribbodio" DeGiacomo
Antonio "Ribbodio" DeGiacomo, 88, of Pierce Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Maria (Luzzi) DeGiacomo who predeceased him in 2018.
Born in Acri, Province of Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Angelo and Anna DeGiacomo.
Antonio worked in the maintenance department for Arwood Corp. for many years until his retirement. He was a devoted communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Hilltop Social Club. Taught to garden as a teenager in Italy, his gardens were something any gardener would aspire to achieve. Alongside his gardens, you could always find a few chickens and rabbits. He was a self-taught tambourine player, recording the folk music album, Calabria Bella, Dove T'hai Lasciate in 1979. In the fall he loved to make his home-made vino and unending jars of "pinelle". Come winter, he would start making his soupy. While these activities brought Antonio great joy, his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends drinking his vino. If you had a little time to spare when you visited, he was always ready for a game of Uno or Skip-bo, but of course only if Catch 21 was not on the game show channel.
He leaves behind his six loving children, Angelo DeGiacomo and wife Gina, Fred DeGiacomo and wife Cindi, Immacolata Turano and husband, Vinny, Anna Powelzyk, and RoRo DeGiacomo, all of Westerly, and Joe DeGiacomo of Pawcatuck, CT. Antonio is also survived by two siblings, Nicola DeGiacomo and Christina DeGiacomo, both of Acri, Italy; eleven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Mr. DeGiacomo was predeceased by three siblings.
Funeral Mass and Entombment were held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
