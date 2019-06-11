Arlene C. Waddell, 79, beloved wife for 61 years of Ronald E. Waddell, of Robin Street, Pawcatuck, passed away at the Westerly Hospital on Sunday June 9, 2019.

Born in Orono, ME, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Evangeline Corneil.

Arlene was a loving home maker and her family was by far the most important facet of her life. She especially enjoyed watching the grandchildren & great grandchildren's sporting events.

In addition to her husband, she will be dearly missed by her children, Terry Bates and husband John, Jill Lanphere and husband Steve all of Pawcatuck, CT and Lisa Waddell of Norwich, CT. Arlene also leaves her sister Janet Corneil of Freeport, ME. She also leaves five grandchildren, Nicholas & Kathryn Blanco, Christopher Blanco, Joe & Kayla Babin, Nicole & Kris Fisher and Ross Burgess, as well as seven great grandchildren, Chase, Cora, JJ, Annabella, Ariya, Grayson and Kaiden. She also leaves six step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by her brother Bernard Corneil, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, June 13 from 5-7 PM at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly, RI. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 12 noon, at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly, RI.

For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary