Arnold K. Conover, Jr., of Spruce Way, Ashaway, passed away at South County Hospital in Wakefield on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 49.

Arnold, "Arnie" was born in Pawtucket and was a lifelong resident of Rhode Island.

He was a former client of the Frank Olean Center, where he still has many friends. He volunteered at Bradford Elementary School and he helped to deliver Meals on Wheels. More recently, he was in a Self-Directed program out of his home with his mom, through Options and Living Innovations, where he was able to participate in many community activities. He enjoyed music, movies, and plays, and he loved to travel with his family. He enjoyed visiting Mystic Aquarium, and summer days at Harkness Memorial Beach in CT, because of its wheelchair accessibility. He took part in a GEAR Productions play in S. Kingstown. Arnie participated in Special Olympics bowling for many years, earning a total of 19 medals - 2 Bronze, 10 Silver and 7 Gold. He was most well known for his beautiful, infectious smile.

He leaves behind his mother and father, Erica and Michael O'Keefe of Ashaway; his siblings, Kylie O'Keefe of Ashaway, Shanna and Katie Hartman of Hagerstown, MD, and Mikayla Mason of Westerly; his grandfather Robert O'Keefe of Westerly; his grandmother Rose Kirshner of Hagerstown, MD; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and so very many friends. He was predeceased by his previous foster mom, Ella Tefft, and foster dad, Terry Mason.

A Memorial Service will take place at Babcock Presbyterian Church, 25 Maxson St., Ashaway on April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The family asks that donations be made in his name to Special Olympics Rhode Island, in lieu of flowers.