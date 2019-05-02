Arthur Anthony Peluso 78, passed away Saturday April 27, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side after a courageous fight with MDS. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Mahoney) Peluso, and together they shared 53 joyous years of marriage.

Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Vincenzo & Celia (DeAngelis) Peluso. He was the beloved father of Kimberly A. Luciani (Randy), Arthur A. Peluso Jr. (Jenny), Marc G. Peluso (Brittany), and the brother of Marion C. Lancellotta (Donald). He is also survived by his three grandchildren; Jackson, Brody and Chase Peluso.

Arthur was employed at Electric Boat for 38 years as a Senior Lab Technician. He had a love for baseball, was an avid Yankees fan, and enjoyed his golf game with his sons where he retired in sunny Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday May 4th at 11:00am in St. Matthew Church (corner of Park and Elmwood Avenues Cranston). Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning prior to the Mass beginning at 8:30am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to .

