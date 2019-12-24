|
|
Arthur J. Smith of Watch Hill Road, Westerly, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by his entire family on Friday, December 21st on the day of his 86th birthday. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Miceli) Smith for 59 years.
Arthur was a self-employed building contractor for 60 years. He was well known for his articulate work and high standards. He prepared architectural drawings and built or remodeled over 300 homes. He was a master finish builder and his desks and Adirondack chairs are also cherished by those lucky enough to receive a piece of his furniture. He loved to build detailed and elaborate birdhouses and many folks in Westerly proudly display his birdhouses in their yards.
Arthur served in the United State Army on the Ordinance Disposal Team and received many citations. He served as an usher for 15 years at St. Clare Church. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the Portuguese Club, and lifetime member of the Westerly Yacht Club.
He was a mild mannered gentleman who could send the room into laughter with his dry sense of humor.
Arthur loved being with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Dean (Barbara) Smith, and Kelly (Mitchell) Levcowich. He was predeceased by his daughter Cheryl (Jon) Mayhew. He took pride in and was adored by his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his siblings, Robert (Maureen) Smith, Deanna Lancer, Susan (Gary) Latz, and Una Smith. He was predeceased by brothers, Herbert Smith and Richard Smith and brothers-in-law, Robert Lancer and David Dereski.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Ave., Misquamicut on Friday at 10am. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. Donations in Arthur's memory may be made to Ocean Community Chamber Foundation, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly, RI 02891 or any other organization of their choice. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 24, 2019