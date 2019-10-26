|
|
Arthur Lee Webb, 64, of Westerly, passed away on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at the Westerly Health Center.
On July 8, 2000 he married the love of his life Debra A. (Hall) Webb in a beautiful ceremony (given by Debs parents Valerie and James Hall) in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Prior to Arthur's illness Arthur and Debra enjoyed traveling, camping, dinner dates, dancing to their favorite country tunes and spending quality time with friends and family. Life was as it should be and together, they lived it to the fullest.
Besides his wife Debra, Arthur leaves behind his sister Barbara Sylvia and husband Joseph, his sister in-law Amy Lombardo and husband Jeremy, his sister in-law Kate Hall, nieces Jodi-Lyn Sylvia, Jacqueline Lombardo and nephews Sam and Luke Lombardo.
Arthur will be remembered by many for the hugs that he so loved to give and receive. He was never one to worry about himself as his mannerism did not allow it. Throughout his long illness his gentleness and dry humor overshadowed his pain, making it undetectable to most around him. His concern was not for himself only for others. This is who he was and for us left behind he will forever be.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of both the Westerly Health Center and Beacon Hospice for the outstanding care given to Arthur and the kindness extended to his entire family.
A funeral home service will be held on Monday October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. Calling hours will be held prior from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Arthur's name may be made to any .
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019