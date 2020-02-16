|
Arthur Pelchat, Jr., 64, of Church St. Wood River Jct. died peacefully on February 8, 2020.
Born in Westerly, RI on November 5, 1955 he was the son of the Gertrude (Palmer) Pelchat and the late Arthur Pelchat Sr.
Mr. Pelchat was a School Bus Driver for Ocean State Transport and he had also worked at the former Bradford Dyeing Association.
He was an avid Fisherman and Red Skins Fan.
Besides his loving mother he will be sadly missed by his two daughters, Caitlin Pelchat of Wood River Jct. and Breanna Pelchat of North Carolina. He also leaves his sisters and brothers, Martha Caddick, Darlene Gill, Debra Reed all of Richmond, RI, Thomas O. Pelchat of Exeter, RI and Gilbert Pelchat of Hope Valley, RI. He was the life partner of Kim Sisson and step- father of Ashley Sisson.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley, RI, 1059 Main St. Hope Valley, RI.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 16, 2020