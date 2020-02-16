The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 343-1674
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Hope Valley
1059 Main St
Hope Valley, RI
View Map

Arthur Pelchat, Jr.


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Pelchat, Jr. Obituary
Arthur Pelchat, Jr., 64, of Church St. Wood River Jct. died peacefully on February 8, 2020.
Born in Westerly, RI on November 5, 1955 he was the son of the Gertrude (Palmer) Pelchat and the late Arthur Pelchat Sr.
Mr. Pelchat was a School Bus Driver for Ocean State Transport and he had also worked at the former Bradford Dyeing Association.
He was an avid Fisherman and Red Skins Fan.
Besides his loving mother he will be sadly missed by his two daughters, Caitlin Pelchat of Wood River Jct. and Breanna Pelchat of North Carolina. He also leaves his sisters and brothers, Martha Caddick, Darlene Gill, Debra Reed all of Richmond, RI, Thomas O. Pelchat of Exeter, RI and Gilbert Pelchat of Hope Valley, RI. He was the life partner of Kim Sisson and step- father of Ashley Sisson.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley, RI, 1059 Main St. Hope Valley, RI.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -