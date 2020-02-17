|
Assunta Sue, Camella Waldron (Castrataro), passed away peacefully at home in Providence, Rhode Island at age of 95 surrounded by her loving family. Sue never lost her love for life or family and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her children Richard, Mary, Maureen, John, Gerald, Michelle, Teresa, and Paul. Also, her daughter the late Veronica Howard. A mother, a secret artist, and a lover of music, she was blessed with raising her nine children who loved her fiercely. She was a vivacious energetic woman on the lookout for new adventures and was a prolific reader. She knew a little bit about a lot of things. She was curious, inquisitive, and loved to dance, travel, make new friends and shop. She was a bit of a clothes horse to be sure and was known to buy more than few pieces of jewelry on the shopping channels. She was sincere, compassionate and accepting of all. She had a golden heart and everyone knew it. She will be missed and loved by all. She was the oldest of ten children and survived by five of her siblings of the Castrataro family.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, February18 at 8:45am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Thomas Church, Fruit Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours Monday 4 8pm. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020