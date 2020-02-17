The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:45 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Fruit Hill Avenue,
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Assunta Waldron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Assunta Camella "Sue" (Castrataro) Waldron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Assunta Camella "Sue" (Castrataro) Waldron Obituary
Assunta Sue, Camella Waldron (Castrataro), passed away peacefully at home in Providence, Rhode Island at age of 95 surrounded by her loving family. Sue never lost her love for life or family and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her children Richard, Mary, Maureen, John, Gerald, Michelle, Teresa, and Paul. Also, her daughter the late Veronica Howard. A mother, a secret artist, and a lover of music, she was blessed with raising her nine children who loved her fiercely. She was a vivacious energetic woman on the lookout for new adventures and was a prolific reader. She knew a little bit about a lot of things. She was curious, inquisitive, and loved to dance, travel, make new friends and shop. She was a bit of a clothes horse to be sure and was known to buy more than few pieces of jewelry on the shopping channels. She was sincere, compassionate and accepting of all. She had a golden heart and everyone knew it. She will be missed and loved by all. She was the oldest of ten children and survived by five of her siblings of the Castrataro family.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, February18 at 8:45am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Thomas Church, Fruit Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours Monday 4 8pm. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Assunta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -