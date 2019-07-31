The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Attilio Spino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Attilio F. Spino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Attilio F. Spino Obituary
Attilio F. Spino, 61, of Gardner Drive, Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Acri, Italy, he was the son of Immacolata Spino of Westerly and the late Angelo Spino.
Attilio was a Meat Manager at Stop & Shop for many years. He was a member of the Westerly Elks, the Bocce Club, the North End Social Club and the RI Tractor Association. He loved rebuilding classic cars and gardening.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his life partner Elizabeth Jarvis; six siblings, Angelo J. Spino (Lucia) of N. Andover, MA, Antonio Spino (Cheryl) and Maria Giorno (Ottavio) both of Westerly, Lina Caouette (Eugene) of East Haven, VT, Susan Leiper of New London and Rosetta Spino (Dan) of Munson, MA; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; his step-daughter Ashley Oliveras (Stanley) of Ashaway and two granddaughters.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Attilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now