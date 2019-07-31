|
Attilio F. Spino, 61, of Gardner Drive, Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Acri, Italy, he was the son of Immacolata Spino of Westerly and the late Angelo Spino.
Attilio was a Meat Manager at Stop & Shop for many years. He was a member of the Westerly Elks, the Bocce Club, the North End Social Club and the RI Tractor Association. He loved rebuilding classic cars and gardening.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his life partner Elizabeth Jarvis; six siblings, Angelo J. Spino (Lucia) of N. Andover, MA, Antonio Spino (Cheryl) and Maria Giorno (Ottavio) both of Westerly, Lina Caouette (Eugene) of East Haven, VT, Susan Leiper of New London and Rosetta Spino (Dan) of Munson, MA; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; his step-daughter Ashley Oliveras (Stanley) of Ashaway and two granddaughters.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019