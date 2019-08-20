The Westerly Sun Obituaries

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
River Bend Cemetery
117 Beach Street
Westerly, RI
View Map
Audra L. (Dreczko) Gentile

Audra L. (Dreczko) Gentile Obituary
Audra L. (Dreczko) Gentile, 43, of Alton Carolina Road, Carolina, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of Raymond, Sr. and Peggy Dreczko of Charlestown.
Audra worked as a sales assistant for Darlington Fabrics for many years and was a former volunteer for both the WARM Shelter and the Ashaway Grange.
In addition to her loving parents, she will be dearly missed by her two children, Garrett J. Gentile and Jamie Gentile, both of Carolina; her devoted boyfriend Joe Sposato of Westerly; her brother Raymond (Melissa) Dreczko of Charlestown; and two sisters, Yvette Johnson of Ashaway and Tyra (Kevin) Frenette of Charlestown; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, 8/21 from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service at 11am on Friday, 8/23 at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach Street, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lifespan Cancer Institute at Miriam Hospital, 164 Summit Ave., Providence, RI 02906 in Audra's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
