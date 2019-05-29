Audrey MacLean (nee Arzamarski) April 1, 1948 to May 23, 2019.

Audrey was the daughter of Francis and Clinton Arzamarski from Charlestown, Rhode Island. Francis and Clinton were active in their community – leaders of the Quonochontaug Grange. Francis was also a councilman in the town of Westerly. Audrey followed in their footsteps and among other achievements, formed a Campfire Girls troop for girls in Ashaway, Rhode Island, founded the Westerly co-op, protested the building of a Super Stop & Shop on wetlands in Westerly, was a Chafee Charmer and a high school beauty queen winning many state competitions.

Audrey was a kind and giving person and many in the community will remember her efforts to help those less fortunate.

She and her first husband, Kenneth Tremblay, whose marriage ended in divorce, lived in Ashaway where they raised their three daughters: Kimberly Tremblay currently of Amherst, MA, Heidi Hoffman of Santa Cruz CA and Michele (Mickey) Schultz of West Orange NJ. They gave her six grandchildren.

Her second marriage was to Douglas MacLean. MacLean was also a Chariho high school graduate and veteran. They moved to Orlando Florida in 1994.

Audrey worked as a hairdresser/beautician at her mother's salon, the First Colonial Beauty Shop in Westerly, then at Lords and Ladies and finally at Ray's Barber Shop, all in Westerly RI.

Audrey had two brothers, Arthur of Charlestown, Rhode Island (deceased) who was a teacher at Chariho high school for many years and William (Billy), a veteran, who currently lives in Exeter. In addition, Audrey is fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Kathy Arzamarski Rhein, Aaron Arzamarski, Wendy Hoinsinger and Ronald Arzamarski.

Audrey will be deeply missed by her family and by all who knew her for her gentle spirit, her positive attitude, her willingness to help whenever and wherever was needed, her incredibly staunch work ethic, and her overwhelming beauty.

She died peacefully in the sun with her dogs by her side of natural causes.

Audrey's daughters plan to have a get together in Rhode Island for all those who would like to remember Audrey and her. This event will take place in the fall of 2019. If you would like to comment on Audrey please email Heidi Hoffman at [email protected] . Published in The Westerly Sun on May 29, 2019