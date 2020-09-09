Augustine A. "Tony" Nenna, of Sherwood Drive, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Andaloro) Nenna.
Born in New London, CT, he was the son of the late Anthony and Emily Nenna.
Tony worked as a construction inspector for the Town of Groton for 45 years until his retirement, and he was a communicant of St. Pius X Church. Tony was proud to serve his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, working on antique cars, specifically his 1932 Ford Coupe. Tony always found time and pleasure helping others especially with family, home projects. Some of his favorite times were watching football and the UCONN Girls' Basketball games.
He leaves behind his two sons, Anthony Nenna and wife Elise, and Michael Nenna and wife Jeannine, all of Westerly; his sister Joyce Hunter of Florida; five grandchildren, Isabella, Charlotte, Olivia, Macey and Michael; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his brother Robert Nenna.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, Sept. 10th, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial with Full Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Tony's memory.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com