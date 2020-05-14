Aurelia (Dinwoodie) Gavitt, 94, of Westerly, passed away on May 11, 2020 with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Gavitt. She was a twin and was born at home in Hopkinton, RI. Aurelia was the daughter of the late John and Edith Dinwoodie.
Aurelia is survived by three daughters and a son: Janice Eno and her husband Fred of Pawcatuck, Conn., Brad Gavitt and his wife Connie of Slana, Alaska, Anita Greene and her husband Edwin of Westerly, RI, and Candace Harris and her husband Richard of Westerly, RI. Aurelia was predeceased by her son, Gregory M. Gavitt and her first husband, Manley Black, who was killed in France during WWII. She was the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Aurelia was a woman of strong faith, serving her Lord and Savior by helping others. She originally trained as a home health aide to care for a sister who had cancer. When her career as a health aide ended, she and Joe continued to help elderly friends and neighbors by delivering meals, grocery shopping, and giving rides to doctor appointments. Aurelia's most cherished roles were that of wife and mother, caring for her family and the home Joe built for her when they were a young married couple with just two little ones.
A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or the North Stonington Bible Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 28, North Stonington, CT 06359.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 14, 2020.