Austin W Flint passed away quietly in Westerly, RI at the age of 88. He followed Joyce, his wife of 40 years who passed away 9 days earlier, also in Westerly.
Austin is survived by his children Alan and Allison; his stepdaughters Heather, Suzanne and Lindsay; his sister Marguerite; and grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Raised in Baton Rouge, LA, Austin served in the National Forest Service at St Joe and the US Air Force, then earned his BA, MA and finally PhD in Psychology from Louisiana State University. He spent his career at American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA as Professor of Psychology and Dean of Students.
Austin enjoyed 80+ summers on Mascoma Lake in Enfield, NH at the family cottage. An accomplished sailor, birdwatcher, hiker, woodworker, and community member. He is remembered as knowledgeable and kind, with a gentle sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 11am, at the Union Church in Enfield Center, NH, with an Aug 1 Celebration of Life at the Flint cottage to remember both Austin and Joyce.
He and Joyce moved to the Elms in 2017 and the family thanks the staff at the Carriage House in Westerly for their enduring care and respect over the past 3 years. Donations may be made to the MLA at mascomalakeassociation.org or PO Box 9, Enfield, NH 03748.
