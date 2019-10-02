|
|
Barbara A. (Edwards) Jordan, 79, of Lewiston Ave. Richmond, RI, died peacefully on Monday September 30, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland C. Jordan Sr.
Born in South Kingstown, RI on April 30, 1940 she was the daughter of the late C.R. Edwards and Elsie M. (Prince) Edwards.
Barbara was employed at the University of Rhode Island in the Dining Services Department for many years before retiring.
She was a life member of the Richmond Grange #6 and was an avid antique collector and enjoyed going to yard sales.
Barbara will be sadly missed by her two children; Joanne L. Jordan (Johnathan Yates) of Charlestown, RI and Roland C. Jordan Jr. of Richmond, RI. She also leaves her sister Norma Barber of Carolina, RI, her two son-inlaws, James Waters of North Conway, NH and Andy Hagy of PA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Bonnie L. Waters and Evelyn Jordan Hagy. She was also predeceased by her longtime companion Bertram Burdick.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 10-11AM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI, followed by a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Fairview Ave. Hope Valley, RI. www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019