Barbara A. Philp Merritt, age 83, beloved wife for 63 years to Russell Merritt of Ashaway, died peacefully on August 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Smithfield, R.I., to the late Lloyd and Annie Philp. She graduated from Westerly High School and retired as a bookkeeper from Granite Drug.
A devoted mother to her five children; Bob Merritt and fiancé Sue, Susan Allen and husband Jay, Kimberly A. Lawrence, Scott Merritt and wife Kristen, Bethany Blanchard and husband Paul, as well as her grandchildren Brittany Bailey and husband Matt, Alexandrea Collins, Taylor Merritt, Corey Merritt, Joshua Merritt, Kyle Merritt, Cameron Blanchard, Noah Blanchard, Ben Allen, Jacob Allen, Joe Johnston, Suzanne Johnston, and her great grandchildren Charlie Bailey, Nathaniel Bailey, Hazel Allen and Lily Allen who brought her the greatest joy.
Barbara loved traveling and vacationing in Maine, New Hampshire, and Florida. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and UConn Women's basketball games. If she wasn't enjoying the beach, she was cooking her children's favorite foods or supporting them at their sporting events, as she was their number one fan. She loved needlepoint, sewing, baking, knitting, chocolates, and percolated coffee. Her life was filled with wonderful friends who became her extended family. Family meant everything to her and they will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind at www.perkins.org
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 9:30 am -12:30 pm at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI. A memorial service will follow the calling hours beginning at 12:30pm. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Ashaway, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019