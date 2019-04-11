Barbara Ann Brown, 73, formerly of Wakefield, passed away Wednesday, April 3rd. She was the beloved wife of Robert R. Brown for 56 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Anita (Turgeon) Dufault.

Mrs. Brown was a naturally born caregiver. She selflessly took care of her family and her community serving as a counselor at South County Community Action for 15 years ensuring families had heat and safe homes and supporting them through their times of need. She retired in 2008. Prior to this she had served patients in home care and nursing facilities as a Nurse's Aide spending years of service at the Scallop Shell Nursing Home and South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Her very large extended family was her treasure and she organized family reunions and parties for all to stay close and connected. Family Game Day was one of her greatest joys in addition to her love of all thing's horses. She rode when she was young, raised them and thoroughly enjoyed watching harness and horse racing. The Kentucky Derby was her favorite.

Besides her husband, she is survived by four children, James Brown with his partner Dana O'Neil of Chepachet, Colette Gilpin with her husband Bruce of Foxboro, MA, Daniel Brown with his wife Deborah of Charlestown, and Michelle Brown of Providence; six grandchildren, James H., Pandora, Bobby, Anita, Paul and Frank and one great-granddaughter, Melanie; a brother Raymond Dufault, Jr. and wife Lillian of Narragansett and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Anita Filion.

A celebration of her life will be held on Derby Day, May 4, 2019 at the Mettatuxet Yacht Club, 31 S. River Drive, Narragansett, RI at 12:30 pm for luncheon and remembrance. Family and friends are welcome and asked to consider your memorable stories of Barbara to share.

In her honor, memorial donations may be made to South County Community Action, 1935 Kingstown Rd #204, Wakefield, RI 02879 or to the Greenville Center (please make checks payable to: RESIDENT COUNCIL FUND) Attn: Activity Dept, 735 Putnum Pike, Greenville, RI 02828. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019