ASHAWAY - Barbara Ann (Brayman) Grove, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William Grove.
Besides her husband she is survived by her daughter Julianne Grove of Ashaway, RI and a brother Richard Brayman of Voluntown, CT.
She was a graduate of Chariho High School. She was a Foster Parent for many years and a member of The First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at the First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, 8 Church St. Ashaway, RI on March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020