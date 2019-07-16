Barbara Arnott (Palmer) Stafford, 100, of Howard Hill Road, Foster, RI died peacefully on Saturday July 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Stafford.

Born in Hopkinton, RI on September 18, 1918 she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Jennie (Kunz) Palmer.

Mrs. Stafford was an Office Administrator for the former Bradford Dyeing Association and the former C.B. Cottrell Co. for many years before retiring.

Barbara enjoyed doing genealogy and was a lifetime member of the Walter Palmer Society. She also enjoyed bird watching and gardening at her farm in Foster RI.

Mrs. Stafford will be sadly missed by her daughter Barbara J. Hirst of Ashaway, RI. She also leaves her brother, Robert P. Palmer of Ashaway and her two grandchildren; Todd H. Reagle and Jennie E. Hirst. She was predeceased by her sister; Mary Algiere.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Chase Hill Road Ashaway. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. westerly, RI.