Barbara Behre Trotman, 100, a lifelong resident of New Haven Ct, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT. of COVID-19.
Born on July 16,1920 in New Haven, Barbara, who was known by all as "Bobo". was the daughter of the late Henry A. and Ruth B. Behre of New Haven CT. Bobo was a graduate of the Day School (now part of Hopkins School) in New Haven and of Mount Holyoke College Class of 1942.
On September 7, 1942, she married Philippe Crane, who predeceased her on November 15,1968. She subsequently married Stanley S. Trotman on Sept 1,1969 who also predeceased her on December 12, 1992.
Barbara was predeceased by her sister Nancy Behre Stevens.
In her younger years, she enjoyed hiking and swimming especially in and around Squam Lake in New Hampshire. Later she spent many weekends with her first husband, Philippe, at their
Seven Wells property in Dover Plains N.Y. She also spent many summers with her second husband, Stanley, at their cottage in Weekapaug, R.I. where she enjoyed golf and swimming in the ocean and welcoming family and friends.
She was an active volunteer for over fifty years in the Garden Club of New Haven. She also volunteered at the Mary Wade Home, as well as the Peabody Museum of Yale University. She belonged to the New Haven Lawn Club where she was a regular attendant at the "Lady's Friday Lunch" She was an avid fan of the Yale Ice Hockey team where she was a regular at Ingalls Rink well into her nineties.
Bobo is survived by her brother, Henry A. Behre jr. and his wife Jeanette of Madison Ct, by two sons, two stepsons and a stepdaughter:
Arthur E Trotman and his wife Katherine of Key Biscayne Fl, Philippe Crane jr. and his wife Katharine of Belmont, Vt., Stanley S. Trotman jr. and his wife Susan of Hobe Sound Fl, Donald W. Crane of Dover Plains, NY, and Elizabeth Trotman Davis and her husband Tom of Arlington WA. Bobo had eight grandchildren; Catharine W. Crane and her husband Michael Holden of Birmingham AL., Anne C. Crane of Boulder CO., Philippe M. Crane and his wife Katherine of Rye NY., Hilary Trotman Garland and her husband Charles of Rye NY., Philip T. Trotman and his wife Emily of Old Greenwich, Ct, Eleanor Trotman Barnett and her husband Chris of Coral Gables, Fl., Julia Trotman Brady and her husband James of Portland ME. and Nicholas Trotman of Gloucester MA. Bobo is also survived by sixteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered by her grandchildren for the wonderful holidays they spent with her either in New Haven or in Weekapaug. She was truly a fairy grandmother to them.
A celebration of life will be held when gatherings of friends and family will again be possible. She will rest in eternal peace next to her first husband, Philippe, in the Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com