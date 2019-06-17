Barbara Bittner Church, 87, passed away on June 11, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Torrington, CT June 29, 1931, to the late Clarence E. Bittner and Betty Lincoln Bittner. Barbara graduated from Stonington High School as valedictorian of her class and Lake Erie College with a BA in Home Economics in 1952. She also graduated from Michigan State University with an MS degree in Food and Nutrition in 1954. She worked as a Home Demonstration Agent in Port Huron, Michigan. She served as the Coordinator of Senior Companion Services, Kitchen Coordinator of Meals on Wheels, and Senior Investigator with Senior Adult Protective Services in Poughkeepsie, NY. She lived in Poughkeepsie with her husband Warren for 46 years before moving to Woodland Pond in New Paltz, NY.

On March 26, 1955, in Port Huron, Michigan, Barbara married the love of her life Warren R. Church who passed away March 13, 2018. She is survived by her son Steven and his wife Marilyn of CT; her daughter Carol and her husband Doug of Highland Park, NJ; her grandchildren, Matthew, Kyle, Rebekah, Andy, and Sarah; her sibling Marcia Barker (Haworth) of Goshen, CT. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son David and brother Richard Bittner.

Barbara was known for her thoughtful and generous nature by all who knew her. She was an avid gardener, reader, cook, seamstress and brought beauty and warmth wherever she went. Barbara was a member of the New Hackensack Reformed Church. Along with her husband, Warren, she was an avid supporter of the Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra, and actively served in an ecumenical movement in the Hudson Valley, Tres Dias. Barbara volunteered with the Girl Scouts and Warren with the Boy Scouts. The couple went on camping trips in their motor home. They canoed extensively, especially in the northern Adirondacks.

A graveside service at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at Woodland Pond, New Paltz at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess Outreach, 29 N. Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601 or Grace Smith House, providing service for domestic violence survivors, P.O. Box 5205, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601. To send an online condolence please visit www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com