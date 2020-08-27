1/1
Barbara Helen "Red" "Grammy" (Hinchliffe) Tougas
Barbara Helen Tougas, 88, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on August 24th. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Henry Tougas.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Alice (Holman) Hinchliffe.
Barbara loved the outdoors spending time gardening, hiking and camping in New Hampshire, and she was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She was affectionately known as "Red" and "Grammy" and enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren and attending their numerous sporting events.
She is survived by six children Jeffrey Tougas of Westerly, Mary Tougas (Lee) of Wakefield, Michael Tougas (Brenda) of Richmond, Janine Johnson (Mark) of Wakefield, Stephanie Duval (David) of Florida, and Jacqueline Crowley (David) of Charlestown; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers Richard Hinchliffe of Charlestown and Dale Hinchliffe of Wyoming; and a sister Sandra Anderson of Hope Valley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lee Hinchliffe.
Due to social restrictions seating is limited at the church and everyone is invited to watch a live stream of her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, www.ctkri.org. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129, or the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.


Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Christ the King Church
