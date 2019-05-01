The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Barbara Levanti Obituary
Barbara Levanti, 75, of Pawcatuck, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Ann Levanti.
Barbara leaves her sister Rosanne Cullen of Pawcatuck, several nieces, nephews and extended family members including her special cousin Sandra Appleton of Pawcatuck. She was predeceased by her brother James Levanti, Jr.
At Barbara's request, a graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Friday, May 3 at St. Michael Cemetery, Stillman Ave. Ext., Pawcatuck. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 1, 2019
