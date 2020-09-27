1/1
Barbara Louise (Clarke) Greene
Barbara Louise Greene, 91, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 in Westerly, Rhode Island.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Barbara was a long time member of the Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband David M. Greene. She was also predeceased by her parents, Elliott B. and Lillian A. Clarke.
She is survived by her beloved children: Diane Henry and Randall, Edwin E. Greene and Anita, and Cheryl Holdsworth and Richard. Her treasured grandchildren: Beth (Henry) McCarthy and Nicole; Julie (Holdsworth) Harper and Bryan; Kathy (Holdsworth) Miller and Drew; Kent Greene; and John Holdsworth and Shelby. Her dearest great grandchildren: Chase, Lilly and Kylie Miller; Kallie and Claira Harper; and Declan McCarthy. She is also survived by her sister Marjorie Catanzaro and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara worked many jobs throughout her lifetime; Braid Mill after high school; Ashworth's Restaurant; Dunn's Corners Filling Station and General Store; Westerly School Bus Driver; Hopkinton Town Hall Deputy Clerk and Greene Enterprises.
Memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
A special note of thanks to Royal Nursing Home for taking such great care of our Mom before her passing.
In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial donations to either Alzheimer's Association or to Music Ministry at Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
