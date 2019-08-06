|
|
Barbara Nash Breck passed away peacefully, with her family and dear friends by her side, on August 3, 2019; at her summer home in Quonochontaug, Rhode Island. The daughter of Fred and Florence Nash, she was born in Springfield, Massachusetts December 19, 1917 and grew up in a close and loving family. She often spoke of the happy summers they spent at their cottage on the lake in Brookfield, Massachusetts. She grew up in Springfield where she attended Classical High School and American International College. It was at AIC where she met her future husband, John H. Breck, Jr. During World War II John was stationed with the Air Force in England. Upon John's return from the service, in January 1946, they married. They began their married life in Springfield, Massachusetts, later moving to Longmeadow. Since 1952 the family has spent their summers in Quonochontaug, Rhode Island. Previous to John's death in 2008 they spent 30 happy years at the Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, Florida playing golf and making lifelong friends. Barbara continued to live at Ocean Reef until this past June when she returned to Rhode Island. Although not a keen traveler, in the early years of their marriage Barbara accompanied John on many business trips to Europe and South America, as John helped build the family shampoo business into an international success. And upon John's retirement, and still not a keen traveler, Barbara accompanied John on golfing trips to Bermuda, Scotland, and Portugal. Barbara was devoted to her family and many friends and during her active years she was an enthusiastic golfer, bridge player, and supporter of many charitable organizations. She was a member of Mercy Warren Chapter of the D.A.R.In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia, her sister, Elizabeth, and her brother, Frederic. The family is especially grateful to Marge Beaubrun, Barbara's constant companion and caregiver during her later years. Barbara is survived by her children, John H. Breck, III of Naples, Florida, Susan Carpenter (William) of Whitefish, Montana and Sandra Breck Kelley (Cameron) of Boca Grande, Florida and three beloved grandchildren: William Carpenter of Boston, Anna Carpenter of Whitefish and John Kelley of Hollis, Maine. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday August 7th, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts. Gifts in Barbara's memory may be made to the John and Barbara Breck Charitable Foundation, C/o John O'Brien, 1350 Main Street, 15th floor, Springfield, Massachusetts 01103 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts 01108, or to Ocean Reef Medical Center Foundation, 50 Barracuda Lane, Key Largo, Florida 33037. Assisting the family is Forastiere Smith Family Funeral Home, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow. www.forastiere.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 6, 2019