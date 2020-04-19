The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Barbara R. (Gavitt) Grills

Barbara R. (Gavitt) Grills Obituary
Barbara R. (Gavitt) Grills, 58, of Canal Street, Westerly, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Barbara Gavitt.
She leaves behind three children, Rachel Botelho of North Stonigton, Emily Grills of Mass., and John Grills of Westerly; three sisters Denise Vincent and Bonnie Gavitt, both of Westerly, and Deborah Gavitt of Florida; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Donna Gavitt Crowell and her niece Jessica Bailey Fanning.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
